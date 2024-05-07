Liberty at Sky: How, Who to Watch in Preseason Opener
Seafoam season unofficially gets underway on Tuesday night, as the New York Liberty partake in the first of two preseason games.
New York will first face the Chicago Sky in an exhibition that will draw an expanded audience after the Windy City preseason opener, featuring the unofficial debuts of premier draft picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, was not televised. The WNBA confirmed on Tuesday that the game will available to stream on its official app.
While the Liberty's assembly of All-Stars in the starting five is well-established, the upcoming exhibition couple will give the team to work out a revamped bench unit partly headlined by its own top draft picks Marquesha Davis and Esmery Martinez. Another headline sits on the Chicago sideline, as Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon is set to make her unofficial coaching debut after spending the last four years in the New Orleans Pelicans organization.
New York will be without Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally on Tuesday, as each is resting after completing her international duties. Chicago, which fell to Minnesota in its preseason opener, endured a medical blow of its own, as a shoulder injury will sideline the third overall pick Cardoso for at least four weeks.
What: New York Liberty (0-0) @ Chicago Sky (0-1) (Preseason)
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
When/Watch: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, WNBA App
Who's Favored: NYL -13.5
Keep An Eye On: Marquesha Davis
Well-regarded for her defense in a transfer season at Mississippi, the Liberty have expressed a desire to turn Davis into a transition threat. In any event, Davis should spend her debut campaign serving as a strong spell option to Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and figures to play a big role in the Liberty's Tuesday plans.
Chicagoan to Watch: Michaela Onyenwere
The hoister of the WNBA's Rookie of the Year trophy with the Liberty back in 2021, Onyenwere's Chicago debut could prove eerily similar to her maiden voyage in New York, one where she has a chance to contribute immediately and make the most out of unfortunate circumstances (back then it was an injury to Natasha Howard). Onyenwere lacks Cardoso's physique but isn't afraid to make things move in the interior, which could lead Chicago to lean upon her as they bide their time for the premier Gamecock's return.
They Said It
"I think that's great, former players coming back. We had some great battles as players in the W and also playing internationally against each other ... I think we'll both be saying that we're just really focusing on what we saw on our own teams there. But we wish her all the best and hopefully it all goes well."-Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello on Weatherspoon coaching
