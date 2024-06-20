Cameron Brink Injured; Out vs. Liberty?
Those looking to take in Cameron Brink's first metropolitan minutes against the New York Liberty will have to be patient.
The Los Angeles Sparks, who are set to visit Barclays Center for a back-to-back set against the Liberty this week, announced that the rookie sensation Brink will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Brink, the second overall pick of the most recent WNBA Draft, endured a left knee injury during Los Angeles' Thursday game against the Connecticut Sun.
"You never think it will happen to you, and despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger," Brink wrote in an Instagram post. "I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life."
"I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work every day to get back to it. It's not goodbye basketball it's just a see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."
A Stanford alumna and Princeton, NJ native, Brink ranks second in the WNBA in blocks with 34. She put up 16 points and seven rebounds in her last full outing on Monday night in Atlanta. Brink goes down as one of the final stars of the Pac-12 Conference, earning All-American honors on three consecutive occasions with the Cardinal prior to her WNBA entry. Brink was also set to partake in the United States' women's national basketball team's 3x3 affairs at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.
Still boasting the talents of fourth overall pick Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles (4-11) has dropped each of its last four and seven of its past nine coming into the upcoming series with New York. The series tips off on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, WWOR/Amazon Prime Video).
