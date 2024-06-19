Pistons Job Feels Too Perfect For Knicks Assistant Coach
Just when the New York Knicks thought he was out, the Detroit Pistons might pull him back in.
The Pistons' punting of Monty Williams from their head coaching spot has opened another vacancy in the NBA managerial ranks, this one emerging just a week before the Association's 30 gather in Brooklyn for the draft. Detroit's opening now leaves three among the 30, joining the currently cursed brotherhood alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Whereas the Cavs and Lakers appear to be closing in on prospective bosses, the Pistons are starting theirs from scratch. Williams' successor sits in one of the most unenviable positions in NBA history: Detroit's five-year playoff drought (second-longest active streak in the NBA) is bad enough but they've won a mere 94 games over the past five seasons, including just 14 in Williams' lone tour at the helm.
It's also not like the Pistons offer much in terms of hope. Touted top pick Cade Cunningham has dealt with recurring injuries and he was denied a brother when even the draft lottery avoided Detroit's favor. Despite entering the assumed Alex Sarr sweepstakes with the top odds at the No. 1 pick, the Pistons will instead come to the podium fifth in line.
Somehow, it's all perfect for Bryant, currently listed as the Knicks' associate head coach.
Bryant's name was included on a list of potential coaching candidates by Pistons insider James L. Edwards of The Athletic, one mostly consisting of in-demand assistants. He was reportedly in consideration for the Cavs' job but Cleveland is said to have centered its search upon Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego.
The Knicks might've dodged a Cleveland bullet ... especially considering Bryant's history with presumed franchise face Donovan Mitchell ... but the opportunity in the Motor City might prove to be one of the best situations that the former Utah assistant could've bargained for as he potentially closes in on his first opportunity in the top quarter zip.
In a perfect world, Bryant would be the successor to current Knicks boss Tom Thibodeau, but the team already appears to be preparing for relative emergency: experienced boss and accomplished Hall-of-Famer Maurice Cheeks was recently hired to the metropolitan bench. If disaster were to hypothetically strike in Thibodeau's long-term contract negotiations it feels like Cheeks would be next in line.
Serving as an assistant in Manhattan is often a thankless job with fleeting glory, at least during the stint itself. On occasion, you may become the most popular man in New York during a losing streak (as recent assistants like Mike Miller and Kurt Rambis found out earlier in the past decade) and there's something about the metropolitan reference on the resume that has employers intrigued.
Bryant, however, took center stage during a potentially trying period on the New York timeline. His actions in somewhat rehabilitating Julius Randle might very well have helped extend Thibodeau's line of credit and placed the Knicks in the desireable spot some of their conference brethren is seething over.
When Randle followed up his breakout campaign in 2020-21 with a disappointing showing afterward ... one that culminated in the newly-minuted All-Star flashing a thumbs down to a Madison Square Garden crowd facetiously cheering one of his makes ... it was Bryant who got him back on track, who prevented him from joining the all-too heavy list of Manhattan veteran washouts.
Randle himself confirmed Bryant lent the largest helping hand at the perfect venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena (now Delta Center) in Salt Lake City, where he was repping the Knicks in a return to the NBA All-Star Game.
"Johnnie came and saw me and it was more like big brother, little brother, holding me accountable, talking to me, getting my mind right, more than anything," Randle recalled shortly before he left for Utah, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “He came to me and had an honest conversation and it helped me put my ego and my pride to the side. And try to adjust my game and look at myself in the mirror and do what’s best for the team.”
Doesn't that sound perfect for the meandering Pistons?
Bryant could flourish in a role like Detroit's, one where there's no pressure whatsoever to succeed immediately, unlike the pressure cookers in Cleveland and Los Angeles. If Bryant guided the team to 20 wins, he'd perhaps buy himself a few months alone. It's perfect for a first-year coach looking to make his mark and expand his reach and expertise.
In the Knicks' case, however ... that's simply too much of a good thing.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!