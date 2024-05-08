Liberty Fall in First Matchup Against Angel Reese
The New York Liberty unofficially returned to action on Tuesday night, but their potential return trip to the WNBA Finals got off to a sour start as they dropped a 101-53 decision to the Chicago Sky in the first half of a preseason couple.
Noticeable rust perhaps defined the day for the Liberty (0-1), who fell behind early despite some decent penetration. That didn't stop Chicago, already with an exhibition under its belt, from scoring the first 12 points of the game, even with the Liberty's assembly of All-Star starters on the floor. Marina Mabrey led the onslaught with 20 points, most of that built with a four-triple onslaught from three-point range.
She was one of four Chicagoans in double figures, a quartet that included newly-minted seventh overall pick Angel Reese, who had 13 and five rebounds. No player on the New York roster reached double figures, as Sabrina Ionescu (8 points, 3 rebounds) came the closest on 11 tries from the field. At least one New Yorker went home happy, as Tuesday yielded the first unofficial head coaching win for Teresa Weatherspoon, who is now at the helm of the Sky (1-1).
New York wraps up its speedy preseason slate on Thursday night when it faces the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!