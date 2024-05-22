Bulls Star Named Knicks Free Agent Target
The New York Knicks are going star hunting this offseason, and they are likely to go on the trade market in order to do so. However, there may be a simpler option in free agency.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is a free agent this offseason, and he could be looking to play for a contender like the Knicks. That's why Bleacher Report has labeled him as a free agent option for New York.
"The non-taxpayer's mid-level exception would pay DeRozan far less than the $28.6 million he made in 2023-24, but the Knicks may offer just the right mix of factors to get him to play for that amount," Bleacher Report writes.
"New York is perhaps the league's most glamorous market. The Knicks are good. Madison Square Garden was electric this season. And juicing the bench with DeRozan's scoring could push them a bit closer to genuine contention."
The Knicks can only offer the mid-level exception, which is worth $12.9 million. It would be a massive paycut, but it would give DeRozan a true opportunity to compete for a championship, which is something he hasn't had since he played with the Toronto Raptors in the late 2010's.
DeRozan, who turns 35 in August, can still be a top contributor in the NBA. He averaged 24 points per game last season with the Bulls, and if he were seeking money as his primary motivator, rejoining Chicago would make the most sense. However, if he had a ring on his mind, taking a paycut to join the Knicks may be his best bet.
