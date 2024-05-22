Two Knicks Undergo Surgery
Jalen Brunson will begin this New York Knicks offseason with a procedure on his claw.
The Knicks announced on Wednesday morning that the former Villanova Wildcat underwent successful surgery on his left hand and will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks. Fellow New York Bojan Bogdanovic likewise engaged in a similar procedure on his left wrist and will likewise require the same recovery period.
Brunson and Bogdanovic were part of the Knicks' injury epidemic that ate away at several key members of the rotation throughout the team's otherwise successful season.
The headliner Brunson was perhaps the final heartbreaking blow to the campaign, leaving what became the Knicks' season finale on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers with a fractured hand that removed him from a 130-109 loss' second half carnage. Brunson just wrapped up a brilliant second season in Manhattan carrying most of the load in the midst of losing key pieces of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. The point guard averaged a career-best 28.7 points and 6.7 assists and earned his first All-Star Game invite.
Bogdanovic, who came over from Detroit in a trade deadline deal, injured his wrist during the opening round series against Philadelphia.
