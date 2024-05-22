Josh Hart Sees Great Things After Knicks Season
Josh Hart believes that the New York Knicks current pain will yield future euphoria.
Hart offered a heartfelt analysis on the Knicks' 2023-24 season that ended on Sunday with a 130-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden. While Knicks fans may be disappointed with yet another second-round exit (creating the 24th consecutive season without Eastern Conference Finals appearance), Hart hinted that it can be the precursor to something bigger.
“We’ve built a good foundation and now we can continue to take steps forward,” Hart said during an appearance at BTIG Charity Day, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. “I think what we showed this year is that we’ve got what it takes to be a successful team, one that can make (playoff) runs."
Hart was one of the few staples of this Knicks season, appearing in all but one regular season game while the team dealt with a myriad of injuries.
Despite losing OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell Robinson, and three-time All-Star Julius Randle to lengthy ailments (Hart, in fact, replaced Randle in the starting five), the Knicks won 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket for the first time over a decade. One last rash of medical maladies (which included Hart) surfaced at the worst possible time and partly led to their elimination one game short of their first ECF showing since 2000.
Though the Knicks have some decisions to make when it comes to their headliners, Hart is locked up for the next four seasons thanks to an $80.9 million deal inked last summer. Hart's arrival has been an undeniable turning point in Knicks history, as the team has one of the best records in the league since he came over in a trade deadline deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2023.
As the Knicks prepare for yet another fateful offseason, Hart vowed to get involved in any potential free agency bartering, but he certainly hopes one major party, namely head coach Tom Thibodeau, stays on board.
“He deserves it. He’s someone that works extremely hard and he prepares us," Hart said when asked about a potential Thibodeau contract extension. "He makes sure we have the right mindset. But it’s not in my hands.”
