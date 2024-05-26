All Knicks

Could Knicks Sign Julius Randle to Extension?

Julius Randle is eligible for an offseason contract extension from the New York Knicks.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) high fives guard Josh Hart (3) in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle missed the team's postseason run, and that proved costly when the team lost in seven games to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Randle was among a slew of injured players for the Knicks who were either limited or missed Game 7 of the series entirely. It was clear that the Knicks missed Randle that day and throughout the playoffs.

Even though he appeared in just 46 games for the Knicks this season, Randle proved to be a key piece to the puzzle. That could come up in extension talks this offseason.

"Randle will be eligible for an extension on August 3, and New York may prefer to keep him long-term. Much will likely hinge on the caliber of player the Knicks find available and whether they view swapping out Randle for him as a net positive for the roster," Bleacher Report writes.

The Knicks have long sought out for a star alongside Jalen Brunson, and that could be Randle. However, Randle could also be the key player going to another team in a trade with the Knicks. Given the money and talent, it would be hard to make any deal for a star without him.

Randle has one more year on his contract before a player option in the 2025-26 season worth $32.4 million kicks in. If he has another injury-filled season in 2024-25, he would likely opt in to that year.

The Knicks' decision is massive this offseason, which is why it would be difficult to see Randle sign an extension. New York probably wants as much flexibility as possible, and if the team signed him to an extension, it would lock them in to this core that hasn't gotten out of the second round yet, which isn't the overall goal for the Knicks.

