Draymond Green Gets Called Out for Knicks Hate

The NBA Champion got called out for his words on the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) share a laugh during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has joined TNT in their playoff coverage, and he hasn't been quiet in his criticism of the New York Knicks, who were eliminated in last Sunday's Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

Green got another laugh in during Friday night's post-game coverage of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, but Kenny Smith wasn't having it.

"Shoutout to all them New York Knicks fans that told me I was hating on the Knicks because they was the greatest thing since sliced bread, and they at home in the second round," Green said.

Green's comment triggered Smith to respond immediately.

"Just for the record Draymond, when you talk bad about someone all the time that's called hate," Kenny Smith said.

Green has consistently called Knicks fans out throughout the playoffs, calling them a "fluke" in the middle of their playoff series against the Pacers.

Regardless of what Green says, it's rich talking about the Knicks when they were a second-round exit and his Warriors couldn't even get out of the Play-In Tournament. All this has done is reignited a rivalry that should be interesting when the Warriors visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden next season.

