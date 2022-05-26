'Best Trade Asset': Would Knicks Deal RJ Barrett?

Bleacher Report suggests that Barrett would be the team's "best offseason trade chip". Should the Knicks take them up on that?

Bleacher Report appears to be playing (blue) devil's advocate.

In listing every NBA team's "best offseason trade chip", the New York Knicks' representative is none other than RJ Barrett, the 2019 first-round pick coming off a career-best season. Barrett, 21, is conventionally believed to be one of the few, if not the only, untouchable asset on the current Knicks roster, which is undoubtedly destined for a makeover once the 2022 offseason officially gets underway.

Curator Dan Favale insists that listing Barrett on such a list isn't advocating for the Knicks to part ways with the youngest player to reach a 20-point average in franchise history, but rather that he shouldn't be a "deal-breaker" if the Knicks have a chance to add a legitimate veteran superstar. Though the offseason isn't officially underway, the Knicks have already been linked to several high-profile trade rumors, with Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Mike Conley among those hypothetically donning blue and orange next season.

With the idea at least thrown into the basketball wilderness, would the Knicks truly consider parting ways with the Duke alum? For the time being, there's nothing to suggest that they would.

It's more likely than not that Barrett will take to the Madison Square Garden hardwood as a host next season. While the Knicks have silently been opposed to the concept of rebuilding, including Barrett in a package for a star would go against the goal of sustained success, especially as he appears to be reaching the height of his powers.

The concept can't fully be ruled out...this is, after all, the team that's only three years from parting ways with franchise face Kristaps Porzingis...but trading Barrett at this point in the offseason timeline is a rash concept with only uncertainty looming as a reward.

Barrett has already been a part of one major offseason transaction, as the Ontario native was recently revealed to be one of the 14 players who made a three-year commitment to Team Canada's international affairs on the road to the 2024 Olympics.