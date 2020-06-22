Morning Knicks 6/22: Knicks to Interview Mavs' Assistant, the Strong Case for Becky Hammon, and More

-ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported yet another Knicks head coaching candidate: Mavericks' assistant coach Jamahl Mosley. The Athletic's Saad Yousuf tweeted that Mosley is the Mavs' coach that works with Luka Doncic the most. Mosley joins the growing list of options in Leon Rose's search for a coach (he's the ninth name reported), which is expected to end before the NBA season resumes. Per SNY's Ian Begley, the interview process is set to begin next week. You can read more about Mosley from our own Kris Pursiainen.

-With all of these candidates, it may be hard for Knicks fans to parse through their favorite choice. Our own Jonathan Macri has your answer. While it sounds unlikely it will come to fruition, Jonathan believes the Knicks should hire Spurs' assistant Becky Hammon, as he believes she's the best person for the job. It's hard argue with that statement. Hammon has playing experience, a long coaching tenure under one of the greatest coaches of all time, and plenty of praise by coaches and players around the league. You can read more about Jonathan's strong case for the Knicks to pursue Hammon here.

-This past Friday, people around the country celebrated Juneteenth, the day the emancipation of slavery became widely recognized in America. Former Knicks' coach and executive Isiah Thomas spoke on the holiday about a number of important topics, including what life was like for him growing up during the Civil Rights Movement, current NBA players using their platform for change, a defense of James Dolan, and more. You can read the insightful article on Thomas from Begley.

-Our own Kris Pursiainen keeps rolling with his 2020 NBA Draft scouting reports, reviewing two of the lesser talked about players in Knicks' circles. First, Kris took a look at Auburn's Isaac Okoro, one of the better defenders in the entire draft. There is some concern about Okoro's shooting, but Kris feels that his offensive game will come around to make him the perfect kind of 3 & D player that the Knicks and every team need. Then, Kris analyzed James Wiseman, one of the more controversial prospects in the draft. The former Memphis Tiger is loaded with athleticism, defensive potential, and rim-running ability. But if Wiseman can't develop his jumper, how valuable is that kind of center in today's NBA? Positional value marginalizes Wiseman, particularly on a team like the Knicks, who would have a tough time winning with both him and Mitchell Robinson on the floor.

-Last week, R.J. Barrett celebrated his 20th birthday, and you can bet that he and the Knicks were active on social media for it. Our own Lauren Russell has you covered with all of the posts for Barrett's birthday in her most recent Knicks social media check-in. Lauren's roundup includes an important post from Kevin Knox about Breonna Taylor, Reggie Bullock's creative shoes, and more.

-Christian Wood has been reported as a free agent target for the Knicks, and many fans have hope the Pistons' big man will wind up in New York. However, as Marc Berman of The New York Post writes, it may be difficult to peel Wood away from Detroit. Berman explains the situation in his most recently mailbag, which includes discussions about R.J. Barrett, when the Knicks' championship window will be open again, and more.

-The NBA has set its new transaction window from tomorrow, June 23 until June 30. This will give the Knicks' front office a week to get creative and try to make some moves within the fringes. Leon Rose will have to release a player if he wants to sign someone else, but there are some interesting G-Leaguers who could be worthy of a contract.