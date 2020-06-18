Morning Knicks 6/18: Knicks Add More Head Coaching Candidates, Leon Rose Not Sold on Kevin Knox, and More

-SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks will interview 8-10 candidates for their head coaching vacancy. Perhaps the most intriguing name that's come up is one that doesn't have a guaranteed interview yet. Newsday's Steve Popper said the Knicks could interview Spurs' assistant coach Becky Hammon. The longtime Popovich disciple also played for the New York Liberty for eight seasons. If the Knicks did hire Hammon, it would be a groundbreaking moment, as she would become the first woman to be the head coach of an NBA team.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks plan to interview Ime Udoka, who is currently an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. Udoka was also under Popovich as both a player and an assistant coach in San Antonio. He played eight games with the Knicks during his playing career. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks will interview Pat Delany, an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic. Delany has coached under defensive wizard Steve Clifford in both Orlando and Charlotte. Finally, Charania also reported that the Knicks would interview Bulls' assistant coach Chris Fleming.

Tom Thibodeau may be the favorite to be the next Knicks' head coach, and Kenny Atkinson has internal support, but that isn't stopping Leon Rose from doing his due diligence. Leaving no stone unturned is a strategy practiced by smart front offices. You can read more about these coaching candidates from our own Kris Pursiainen.

-The 2020-2021 season may not be more important for any other Knick than Kevin Knox. It will be Knox's third year, and after two fairly disappointing seasons, it could make or break for his career. Unfortunately, Knox is already playing from behind. Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that Leon Rose is not sold on Knox. It's hard to blame Rose, but when there's change at the top, like in the Knicks front office, players from past regimes can sometimes become casualties.

However, one person thinks change could be good for Knox: Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne. Berman spoke to Knox's former coach who believes the Wildcat alum would benefit from a clean slate a new coaching staff committed to giving him a chance. Payne does have a point, as Knox's minutes went down during his second year, and he wasn't able to play through his mistakes. Additionally, New York crowded its roster with big men, preventing Knox from getting significant time at the 4, which could be his best position for success.

-One playoff team that directly affects the Knicks is the Los Angeles Clippers. New York traded Marcus Morris to L.A. at the deadline in exchange for a few assets, most notably a first round pick. The placement of that pick depends on how the Clippers finish the season, and it could potentially become more appealing to the Knicks or some other suitor. Our own Lauren Russell explains why Knicks fans should keep an eye on how the Clippers do in the NBA's return and what Leon Rose could do with this pick.

-Kenny Wooten Jr., a member of the Westchester Knicks, finished third in the G League Defensive Player of the Year voting. The bouncy forward was a shot-blocking machine, averaging an astounding 3.6 blocks per game. Knicks fans can hope that at some point next season, a spot opens up on the main roster so they can enjoy Wooten Jr.'s tantalizing play in the Garden.