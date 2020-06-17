A lot has happened this year. The NBA trade deadline seems like years ago at this point, but in case you forgot the Knicks did get a deal done. On February 6, the Knicks traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers. New York acquired Maurice Harkless and the Clipper's 2020 first-round draft pick in return.

If the Clippers are eliminated from the playoffs early, it will be a surprise, but that's what Knicks fans should be hoping for, a big surprise. (This would be a good surprise though, not like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signing with the Brooklyn Nets type surprise.)

As of today, with their regular season record, Los Angeles has the 27th overall pick in the first round. Of course, this pick can move higher up in the draft if the Clippers have an early playoff exit.

What New York does with Los Angeles's first-round pick depends a lot on what happens in the draft lottery. The lottery will take place on August 25 this year. The Knicks ended their season with the sixth worse record in the league and currently have a 9.0% chance at landing the number 1 overall pick and a 37.2% chance at landing a top 4 pick according to tankathon.com.

Unlike last year, Knicks fans hope the ping pong balls will fall in the Knicks favor and move their pick up into the top 3. But, if the Knicks don't have luck on their side, yet again, the Clippers' draft pick becomes the Knicks' backup plan. Depending on where the Clipper's pick ends up being in the draft, the Knicks could use it to trade into the top 3.

Why am I talking so much about the Knicks having a top 3 pick you ask?

The Knicks need to do whatever it takes to draft LaMelo Ball. As of right now, it seems Ball will be a top 3 pick.

LaMelo Ball is the player in this draft I see setting the Knicks up for future success, not just with his play but the way he can impact the franchise as aa whole.

Ball's style of play could attract free agents in 2021. He is a playmaker, an elite passer. LaMelo Ball is the type of player that will make those around him better.

Check out Kris Pursiainen's in-depth breakdown on LaMelo Ball and why the Knicks should draft him.

Although Knicks fans can't root for their team in the playoffs, they know which one they need to be cheering against.