AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Knicks Plan to Interview Hammon, Udoka, Delany, and Fleming for Head Coach Position

Kris Pursiainen

Leon Rose and the New York Knicks are on the hunt for a head coach. Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, the incumbent Mike Miller, and former Knicks' head coach Mike Woodson have been brought up as candidates for the position, but Wednesday afternoon brought Knicks fans a barrage of updates - and new candidates.

Shams Charania first reported that the team is planning to interview Ime Udoka, current Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach and former assistant to Gregg Popovich. When it was announced the other day that the Bulls were planning to interview Udoka, Dave Early wrote this piece on Udoka and his potential fit in Chicago; the article doesn't perfectly translate to New York's situation, but should still give Knicks fans an excellent look at what Udoka might be able to bring to the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski then reported that the team is also planning to interview Orlando Magic assistant coach Pat Delany, who has been an assistant under Steve Clifford for the past five years. Delany was featured in this article by Kevin Arnovitz which discussed the "hottest names" on the NBA coaching market. Arnovitz wrote about how Delany has "huge" fans around the league who believe "there are few assistants with greater fluency of the NBA game." Ime Udoka is featured in Arnovitz's article as well. 

Steve Popper followed up the Udoka and Delany reports by adding another name to the list - my personal favorite of any of the candidates rumored to be receiving interviews so far - Becky Hammon, Spurs assistant coach. Hammon has spent the past six years working under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, and her impressive resume as a basketball player and coach can be found here. Interviewing Hammon shows, to me, that the team is at the least doing its due diligence on all qualified candidates, and have done a good job at narrowing those candidates down if Hammon is part of the final group of 8-10.

Chris Fleming, current Chicago Bulls lead assistant and former Brooklyn Nets assistant (under Kenny Atkinson, 2018-2019), was added to the list of candidates as well. This video took a quick look at what, from Brooklyn, Fleming could look to implement as part of Chicago's offense before the 2020 season began.

Whoever is brought in to coach the Knicks will certainly have a tough job - not just because coaching in the NBA, or at any professional level, is difficult. From the candidates rumored to be getting interviewed thus far, it seems to me that Leon Rose is doing everything he can to find the right person for that job. It will be interesting to see who he hires, especially considering the amount of roster flexibility the team (and whoever they choose as their coach) will have going into next season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Knicks Fans Should Keep an Eye on the Clippers During the NBA Playoffs

Why Knicks fan should be cheering against the Clippers

Lauren Russell

Morning Knicks 6/17: Nate Robinson Praises Thibs, Frank's Future, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, June 17.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 6/16: A 2021 Free Agent for Knicks Fans to Watch, WNBA's Plan to Start the Season, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, June 16.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 6/15: Knicks Hire Alex Kline, Players Concerned About NBA Return, Atkinson Still Has a Chance, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, June 15.

Chris Molicki

Could Kira Lewis Jr. Solve The Knicks' Point Guard Troubles?

Read about the sophomore point guard from Alabama and his potential fit on the Knicks here:

Kris Pursiainen

by

MostlyCorrect

Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media - Week of June 11

knicks news: Catching up with the Knicks through their social media posts

Lauren Russell

5 Players the Knicks Could Take a Flier On

All NBA teams will be allowed to sign players starting on June 22. Here are five the Knicks should keep an eye on.

Jonathan Macri

by

MostlyCorrect

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Tyrese Maxey

Read about what Kris Pursiainen thinks Tyrese Maxey would bring to New York here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks to Add Alex Kline to Scouting Department

Read about the Knicks latest scouting hire, Alex Kline, here:

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 6/12: Lillard Thought He Was Going to Be a Knick, Spike Lee Comments on James Dolan, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, June 12.

Chris Molicki