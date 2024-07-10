Mikal Bridges is Big Fan of Knicks Newest Star
The New York Knicks are expected to boast one of the more unique wing pairings in the league next season when Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby step out on the floor together.
The two are now teammates after Anunoby signed a five-year extension and Bridges was acquired via trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Bridges says that he's looking forward to teaming up with Anunoby, someone who he has admired from afar during his career.
"I was excited when they signed him back. I've always been a big fan of OG," Bridges said. "I think I said a lot of things about him while I was in Phoenix and Brooklyn."
Bridges and Anunoby are two versatile forwards who have always been seen as "glue guys" for their respective teams. Now, both are being treated as elite role players signing on for massive contracts and being acquired in some of the biggest trades in league history. Bridges believes he and Anunoby will be able to build a relationship off of a mutual respect the two have for one another.
"I just know what OG brings," Bridges said. "That's my guy. We've kinda built a relationship over the years just acknowledging each other and what we do for our respective teams."
Bridges already has that built-in chemistry with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, but being able to also have that with Anunoby will be crucial for the Knicks' long-term success. Bridges is expected to be out on the floor a lot having not missed a single game in his six year NBA career.
Anunoby hasn't been so lucky with his health, playing in just 70 games once during his career. Adding Bridges can be seen as very expensive Anunoby insurance, but if the two can find time for their bills of good health to match alongside each other, they can be one of the most dangerous wing duos in the NBA. Pair that with the feisty personality of a Hart or a lockdown shooter like DiVincenzo, and the Knicks are starting to look like a true contender in the Eastern Conference.
