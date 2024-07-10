All Knicks

Mikal Bridges is Big Fan of Knicks Newest Star

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are hoping to help the New York Knicks win their first championship in over 50 years.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) talks to New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) talks to New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are expected to boast one of the more unique wing pairings in the league next season when Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby step out on the floor together.

The two are now teammates after Anunoby signed a five-year extension and Bridges was acquired via trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges says that he's looking forward to teaming up with Anunoby, someone who he has admired from afar during his career.

"I was excited when they signed him back. I've always been a big fan of OG," Bridges said. "I think I said a lot of things about him while I was in Phoenix and Brooklyn."

Bridges and Anunoby are two versatile forwards who have always been seen as "glue guys" for their respective teams. Now, both are being treated as elite role players signing on for massive contracts and being acquired in some of the biggest trades in league history. Bridges believes he and Anunoby will be able to build a relationship off of a mutual respect the two have for one another.

"I just know what OG brings," Bridges said. "That's my guy. We've kinda built a relationship over the years just acknowledging each other and what we do for our respective teams."

Bridges already has that built-in chemistry with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, but being able to also have that with Anunoby will be crucial for the Knicks' long-term success. Bridges is expected to be out on the floor a lot having not missed a single game in his six year NBA career.

Anunoby hasn't been so lucky with his health, playing in just 70 games once during his career. Adding Bridges can be seen as very expensive Anunoby insurance, but if the two can find time for their bills of good health to match alongside each other, they can be one of the most dangerous wing duos in the NBA. Pair that with the feisty personality of a Hart or a lockdown shooter like DiVincenzo, and the Knicks are starting to look like a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News