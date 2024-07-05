Knicks Rookie Drawing Josh Hart Comparisons
Kevin McCullar is not a Villanova alum, but one of his former college coaches believes that the New York Knicks have added another Josh Hart.
Such a comparison was offered by Norm Roberts, who oversaw the latter two seasons of McCullar's collegiate career at Kansas as an assistant coach, in comments to Peter Botte of the New York Post
“I coached against Josh Hart when he was at Villanova, and they are very similar players," Roberts said. "I actually think he’s a plug-and-play guy right now if they were to need him to be. I think you can play Kevin right away."
McCullar, who began his career at Texas Tech, was the 56th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and landed with the Knicks after the selection changed hands several times over the 48 hours of selections. The San Antonio native averaged 18.3 points and 4.1 assists during his final tour of Lawrence and was also nominated to the Big 12's All-Defensive Team in 2023.
That, Roberts, explains, should endear him to what the Knicks have built under defensive-minded head coach Tom Thibodeau, even with his apparent aversion to giving rookies major minutes.
"He probably has as high of a defensive IQ as any player I’ve ever been around in my life," Roberts said, declaring that McCullar "definitely" could've been a first-round pick if not for late injuries. "He’s tough as nails, so he’ll go guard a 6-foot-9 guy or guard a 5-foot-11 guy. So that, to me, is a guy that will fit right in with who they are and what they do.”
"“Kevin McCullar is a winner, he’s tough. … and he’s definitely tough enough to handle New York.”
A Queens native, Roberts has been stationed on the Jayhawks' bench as an assistant since 2012. He was previously a Madison Square Garden dweller as the head coach of St. John's University's men's program from 2004 through 2010.
