OG Anunoby Part of Knicks Future Build
The New York Knicks couldn't say no to letting OG Anunoby go in free agency this summer. Ahead of July 1, the team signed Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal, placing him among some of the highest-paid players in the NBA.
Anunoby, who turns 27 next week, was traded to the Knicks on Dec. 30 of last year along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Anunoby struggled to stay healthy, but when he was on the floor, he was dynamite for the Knicks. New York went 20-3 during the regular season with Anunoby on the floor and 30-29 when he didn't play.
That's why Knicks president Leon Rose is happy to have him back for next season and the following four.
"Since his arrival in New York, OG has personified the type of player and teammate this organization and city embody. OG's offensive and defensive presence is undeniable and was a huge part of our success last season. We are thrilled to bring OG back to New York and continue the process of building a team and culture that makes our fans proud," Rose said in a statement.
Re-signing Anunoby was the Knicks' clear priority in free agency, signing him before other teams would have a chance to negotiate with him. However, the deal didn't become official until Saturday when the new league year began.
Having Anunoby in the starting lineup with new trade acquisition Mikal Bridges alongside him on the wing gives the Knicks one of the best wing combinations in the NBA. Both players can defend multiple positions and it gives New York a ton of versatility to work with when it comes to lineups and matchups.
Anunoby's health is perhaps the one thing that may have scared the Knicks into re-signing him. He hasn't played in over 70 games since his rookie year back in 2017-18 and made just 50 appearances last season for the Raptors and Knicks. That being said, his presence when he was on the floor was too important for New York to not bring him back to the Big Apple.
