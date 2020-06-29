Morning Knicks 6/29: NBA Releases Schedule, Knicks Could Play in Games, and More

-The NBA has finally released its schedule for when the league resumes play. While the Knicks won't be coming to Orlando, Knicks' fans everywhere should be delighted to watch some basketball. One interesting aspect of the schedule is that because of the limited number of courts to use, games will start in the early afternoon nearly every day. Fans have been without basketball for so long, but they will now get the chance to make up for it and watch the NBA all day every day.

As far as what teams Knicks fans should watch, the writers at Knicks SI have you covered. Lauren Russell says fans should check out the Clippers to track where the Knicks' first round pick from the Marcus Morris trade lands. Kris Pursiainen thinks fans should keep an eye on the Thunder, as he believes some of their players could land in New York next season. Jonathan Macri has his sights set on the dream of Joel Embiid and feels fans should pay close attention to the 76ers. I believe Knicks fans should root for the Raptors in hopes that a second straight title ultimately brings Masai Ujiri to New York.

While the Knicks won't be making their way to Orlando, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the eight teams left out of the NBA restart are still trying to find a way to train together and play in games. A plan like this would likely need a bubble similar to the one the league has in Disney World, and there are plenty of concerns regardless, but there's still an outside chance that fans get to see Knicks' basketball before December.

-The Knicks made two transactions last week, and while they were end-of-the-roster moves, Knicks fans should be intrigued about what the team is doing. Perhaps the more notable move was the Knicks waiving Allonzo Trier to sign former Net Theo Pinson. Trier showed during his time in New York that he can be a dynamic scorer, capable of putting up big points. However, his efficiency left something to be desired, and he fell out of the rotation this past season. Trier's game may not be one that truly leads to winning basketball. You can read more about Trier's departure and the addition of Pinson from our own Jonathan Macri.

Before this, the Knicks waived Kadeem Allen and claimed Jared Harper off of waivers. Harper has had success in the G League, and you can read more about his game from our own Kris Pursiainen. For those who are sad to see Allen go, our own Alex Wolfe explains why the move made sense from a contract standpoint and why the G League standout could still find his way back to New York.

-It feels like the Knicks' head coaching search has been going on forever. Players and coaches are giving their opinions on who the pick should be, fans are falling in love with certain options, and Leon Rose is trying to interview just about everyone in the league. But our own Jonathan Macri points out that the true excitement (or lack thereof) won't come until the Knicks' next head coach shows their mettle on the court. Jonathan wrote about how so many Knicks' coaches in the past have failed to live up to expectations and what fans should expect moving forward with the coaching search.

-Aleksej Pokuševski has become the 2020 NBA Draft's most intriguing prospect. The sweet-shooting big man has a special kind of versatility that could help any team. It remains to be seen if he can put on the muscle to handle the NBA's physicality. Our own Kris Pursiainen continues his draft scouting reports with an informative breakdown of Pokuševski's game. Kris wrote about how Pokuševski could fit on the Knicks and help them play a more modern brand of basketball.

Another shooter the Knicks could consider might be the best one in the draft: Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith. The flamethrower shot an absurd 52% from three for the Commodores last season, and while it was a small sample size, it's clear he can become a weapon in the NBA, perhaps right away. Kris breaks down Nesmith's game and what the chances are that he could wind up in New York and space the floor for R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

-The NBA Draft generally takes place around this time, and it's led to some Knicks reflecting on their draft days. In our own Lauren Russell's most recent Knicks social media check-in, both R.J. Barrett and Frank Ntilikina posted on Instagram on the day they were drafted. Damyean Dotson also put up a picture on the three year anniversary of him coming to the Knicks. You can check out those pictures, as well Father's Day posts from Julius Randle and Bobby Portis, birthday wishes to Taj Gibson, and much more in Lauren's article.

-The Westchester Knicks continue to pick up the hardware. After Ivan Rabb won the G League Sportsmanship Award, Kenny Wooten Jr. earned a spot on the G League All Defensive team. The shot-blocking dynamo was a menace protecting the rim for Westchester, and perhaps fans will see him at Madison Square Garden next season.

-Not everyone has praised the hirings of Leon Rose and World Wide Wes. Former Knicks Stephon Marbury and Rasheed Wallace have both showed their displeasure of the team's front office, with Wallace saying James Dolan shouldn't have hired former agents. You can read more about the ex-Knicks' comments from Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News.