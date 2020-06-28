Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of  June 26)

In this week's edition of the Knicks social media check-in, we have another birthday, a return, and some draft anniversary pictures. Now, to the posts!

Frank Ntilikina

The fashion king of New York basketball has returned. It has been a while since Ntilikina posted one of his classic fit pics on Instagram, but this week he posted the following.

SLAM's fashion account, @LeagueFits, even posted on Twitter about Ntilikina's post.

The guard also shared a post on Instagram, recognizing his three year anniversary of being drafted by the Knicks.

On Twitter, he retweeted this video of him and Damyean Dotson.

Julius Randle

Julius Randle shared this adorable post on Father's Day.

He also posted the following on Twitter.

RJ Barrett

Like Ntilikina, Barrett posted the following picture on the day he was drafted by the Knicks last year. (Crazy that was a year ago already). In the caption, he reflected on this past year.

Damyean Dotson

Continuing this draft anniversary trend, Dotson posted the following for his three year anniversary of being in New York.

Frank Ntilikina commented on the post too.

On Twitter, Dotson shared some more links to his Twitch streams where he has been playing 2K.

Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis made this touching video in collaboration with Uninterrupted for his mother this Father's Day.

Portis is also doing a giveaway on Instagram with his brand Underdog.

He shared this tweet to celebrate his five year draft anniversary.

Mitchell Robinson

On TikTok Mitchell Robinson, posted this video of him knocking down a jump shot (with some great TikTok sound to accompany it)

Look at that caption, it looks like we are going to see Robinson extended his range next season.

He posted this picture with Knox on Instagram.

Thursday, was Taj Gibson's birthday. Robinson posted this pretty cute photo of the two, teammate goals.

Taj Gibson

On his Instagram story, Gibson thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. He asked for those to donate anything they could to his foundation, the Taj Gibson Foundation.

Also, if you are in New York, Gibson wants you to keep your eyes open, as a man is missing.

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock posted the following picture with no caption on Instagram.

On Twitter, he retweeted this Father's Day post from the Knicks.

He also tweeted the following.