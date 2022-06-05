Three New York teammates are working out together in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the New York Knicks.

A trio of New Yorkers have ventured to Dallas to start offseason workouts. Working under trainer and former Texas A&M-Commerce football defender AJ Billings, the results for Julius Randle, Jericho Sims and Feron Hunt are already visible.

While there's no guarantee that of them will be suiting up in blue and orange next season -- the rumors around the All-Star Randle have already been fervently swirling -- NBA fans on Twitter are in awe of what they've seen.

Randle was the headliner of the Knicks' breakout 2020-21 campaign, earning an All-Star nod and the Most Improved Player Award. However, inconsistency followed. Despite averaging more than 20 points a game for the second straight, he suffered drop-offs in nearly every other major statistical category. His role in the playoff push the previous season earned Randle a four-year, $117 million extension, which has been the focal point in any hypothetical deals.

Sims and Hunt are each set to enter their second NBA season. The former, joining the Knicks as the 58th overall pick of last year's draft, took on a larger role off the New York bench as the year went on, appearing in 41 contests. New York recently welcomed in his Texas teammate Andrew Jones for a workout.

Hunt played in two games last season after joining the Knicks as an undrafted free agent. His workouts with Randle and Sims served as a Dallas homecoming, as he previously made a name for himself at SMU.