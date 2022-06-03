West Teams Could Help Knicks Move Up in Draft

With ping-pong balls having denied them for far too long, the New York Knicks will have to turn to bartering if they wish to move up in the NBA Draft.

True to the franchise's star-crossed nature, the Knicks couldn't even lose correctly, following up a rare playoff appearance with a mediocre season that has since yielded the 11th overall pick in this month's selections. With the Knicks looking to get back in the Eastern Conference's playoff conversation while also creating some sustainable success, the only way they'll find an instant contributor to such a cause would be to trade up in the draft.

For example, the Knicks, eager to stabilize their point guard position, hardly need to clarify their interest in Purdue's Jaden Ivy, who will more than likely be gone by the time of the Knicks pick.

Two partners in rebuilding from the Western Conference could prove to be their salvation. Knicks Daily has proposed two deals that involve the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Kings, trapped in a streak of 16 consecutive losing seasons, are reportedly looking for a player that will put them in "contend now" mode. New York has players that could help the Kings start to make things right, albeit with sizable contracts. Julius Randle would likely be at the top of that list, alongside the contracts of Alec Burks and Derrick Rose, which each set to expire in 2023.

The proposed deal from KD would net the Knicks the fourth overall choice as well as Justin Holiday, who could be let go for salary cap purposes. In return, the Knicks send three first-rounders, including the 11th choice, and two protected future choices (including the final, top 10-protected, yield from the Kristaps Porzingis trade). Burks likewise goes to the Kings and would likely be used for future assets in the Kings' quest to return to NBA relevancy.

List curator Chris Gallagher opts to leave out Randle, claiming that the hypothetical deal works out for all sides: Sacramento, he claims, would prefer to use the extra draft capital to barter while the Knicks get the potential game-changer upon entry into the top five. Gallagher also declares the Knicks' hefty list of departures isn't what it seems, as the 11th picks is "not that valuable" (despite the plethora of talent previously found in the spot).

Gallagher acknowledges that, while "mutually beneficial," such a trade with Sacramento is unlikely. Any deal the Knicks make to move up would likely require parting ways with a contributor, be it Randle, Rose, Burks or even RJ Barrett.

A second deal proposed by KD does feature Randle, this one sending him to the Pacific Northwest, where the Blazers are coming off their worst season since 2006. Portland is looking to build a contender with Damian Lillard and could be interested in pairing with the 2021 All-Star.

With this deal, the Knicks would be in the hunt for Portland's No. 7 pick. Ivey would likely be gone by then, but hyped facilitators like Dyson Daniels, Johnny Davis and Shaedon Sharpe would likely still be around. This proposal also features the Knicks landing Portland's second-round choice (36th overall) and the contract of Eric Bledsoe. It's a much more realistic deal and one that set the pace for the future, while also leaving both sides better off than when they started.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 in Brooklyn.