When it comes to MVPs, NBA fans bestow the most virtual bouquets to Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks.

That's why a recent study from Betway claims, as social media conversations from the past year (obtained using the social listening tool Linkfluence) determined that 27.1 percent of activity involving Rose features "positive sentiment." Rose, who has spent parts of three seasons in New York, including the last two, earned entry onto the list for his memorable efforts with the Chicago Bulls during the 2010-11 season.

Modern victors dominate the top 20 list provided by Betway: No. 19 Charles Barkley is the most dated nominee, having earned his award in 1993. Allen Iverson, the trophy holder in 2001, is the runner-up (23.9 percent) while the late Kobe Bryant (17.8 percent) rounds out the top three. Rose's fellow Chicago legend Michael Jordan (12.2 percent) ranks sixth, right ahead of the two-time reigning champion Nikola Jokic (11.3).

Rose's time with the Knicks is the latest stop with the Knicks (2016-17, 2020-present) could indirectly plas a role in what could a layer of remorse and sympathy fans have for his NBA career: while 2008's top overall draft pick has built a lasting prescience in the Association, his endeavors have never reached the height of the MVP campaign earned in just his third season out of Memphis. Since his Chicago heyday, Rose has bounced around the league, as stops in Cleveland, Minnesota, and Detroit are sandwiched by his separate Knicks tenures.

Since tearing his ACL in a 2012 playoff series with Chicago, Rose has played in at least 60 games only twice, including his first time with the Knicks. He has continued to serve as a bench contributor in New York, where he has reunited with head coach Tom Thibodeau, with whom he previously worked during that historic season with the Bulls.

On a more optimistic note, Betway notes that the top two names also benefit from having songs named after them: Rose is the subject of Lil Pump's 2017 single "D Rose" while Post Malone first gained national prominence with his single "White Iverson" two years prior.

The Knicks appear to be doing what they can to retain Rose for another in the midst of roster turnover rumors rising in the pursuit of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. He averaged 12 points and four assists in blue and orange last season, a year where further injuries limited him to 26 games.