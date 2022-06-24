New York Moves: Knicks Trade Rookie, Vet to Pistons

Most teams add players at the NBA Draft ... the New York Knicks appear to be taking a different approach.

Per Stadium, the Knicks acquired Memphis center Jalen Duren from the Charlotte Hornets but subsequently traded him, as well as veteran guard Kemba Walker, to the Detroit Pistons. New York's yield from the deal has yet to surface, but they do not appear to have landed rookie target Jaden Ivey, who went to Detroit with the fifth overall selection.

This marks the Knicks' second draft night trade, having reportedly also dealt 11th overall choice Ousmane Dieng to the Oklahoma City Thunder for "multiple first round picks".

Thus ends Walker's brief service in New York, one that failed to fulfill the Knicks' search for a reliable point guard in head coach Tom Thibodeau's system. The four-time All-Star and native of The Bronx, played only 37 games after coming over from Oklahoma City, who bought him out after the Boston Celtics traded him. He averaged a career-low 11.6 points while dealing with knee issues that eventually ended his season early.

With the trade, the Knicks shed the latter season of a two-year deal inked with Walker last summer, shedding just over $9.1 million in cap space. It's a contract that, according to ESPN, Detroit is expected to buy out, allowing Walker to become a free agent.

Walker was a prime trade candidate with a contract expiring in 2023 as the Knicks appear to be pushing forward on a free agency push for Dallas' Jalen Brunson. Other contracts set to expire in 2023 include those of Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Derrick Rose.