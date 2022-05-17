Skip to main content

How to Watch: Knicks 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Can the Knicks make history tonight?

Tonight, the New York Knicks are among the non-playoff participants in the NBA sitting at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the 2022 NBA Draft with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Knicks have the 11th-best odds for the No. 1 pick at two percent. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons have the best odds at landing the top overall pick at 14 percent each.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

download-2

NBA Draft Lottery

1DCF8525-222A-4A37-B458-EA19DC8F5272

Obi Toppin

B4428E6A-9979-4F53-83DB-2462DD46B36A

R.J. Barrett

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

USATSI_18010148

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_17953193

Jabari Smith

USATSI_17997332

A.J. Griffin

Knicks executive vice president and senior basketball advisor William Wesley is representing New York at the Lottery this evening.

The Knicks have not had a whole lot of lottery luck since grabbing the top overall pick in 1985 to select Patrick Ewing. New York hasn't seen its position in the lottery improve on 17 consecutive occurrences, including a two-spot drop in their last appearance in 2020. 

If the Knicks were to receive the first overall pick, it would be for just the fifth time in franchise history and the first in nearly 40 years. In the four previous occurrences, the Knicks drafted Art Heyman (1963), Jim Barnes (1964), Cazzie Russell (1966), and Ewing (1985).

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero, and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

Immanuel-Quickley-Knicks-William-Wesley-Leon-Rose
News

Will World Wide Wes Bring The Knicks Lottery Luck?

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
1204030732.jpg.0
News

What's Knicks Plan For Rokas Jokubaitis?

By Geoff Magliocchetti18 hours ago
F1D8EF7E-0CBC-485B-BD5A-DF8C6CB45A12
News

Willis Reed Iconic Knicks NBA Finals Warmup Jacket: Wanna Buy It?

By Geoff Magliocchetti18 hours ago
https___dailyknicks.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2020_04_1212367114
News

Immanuel Quickley Recruiting Donovan Mitchell For Knicks Trade?

By Geoff Magliocchetti18 hours ago
Knicks-Mavs-considered-potential-contenders-to-sign-Mike-Conley-678x381
News

Knicks Should Trade Evan Fournier for Jazz PG Mike Conley, Says NBA Insider

By Mike FisherMay 15, 2022
1382798003
News

'He Seduces You': Cam Reddish Injury Update; Returns To Knicks Workouts

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 14, 2022
dame knicks
News

Blazers Star Damian Lillard: Unhappy Enough to Demand Knicks Trade?

By Mike FisherMay 14, 2022
Snip20220514_148
News

NBA Draft: 'The Ringer' Mock Brings Baylor Standout to Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 14, 2022