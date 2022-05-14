Skip to main content

NBA Draft Lottery: All Orlando Magic Pick Possibilities & Odds

The Draft Lottery could go in a lot of directions for the Orlando Magic.

With the NBA Draft Lottery just days away, the Orlando Magic have a number of different possibilities in how things could roll out for them.

Here's a look at every scenario:

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday, May 17.

A.J. Griffin

Gary Harris

No. 1 Pick - 14 percent

After finishing in the bottom three in the NBA, the Orlando Magic hold the best odds of landing the top overall pick alongside the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

The last time the Magic held the No. 1 pick? 2004, when the team selected Dwight Howard.

No. 2 pick - 13.7 percent, No. 3 pick - 12.7 percent, No. 4 pick - 12 percent

Although not as desirable as No. 1, the team has a 13.4 percent chance to land the second pick, 12.7 to get No. 3 and 12 to get No. 4, tied for best odds with the Rockets and Pistons.

It's been nine years since the Magic held the No. 2 pick when the team selected Victor Oladipo back in 2013. 

The Magic have never picked at No. 3 overall in franchise history. However, back in 1993, the team traded down from No. 1 to No. 3 to select Penny Hardaway. 

It's been eight years since the team picked from the fourth pick, and the team drafted Aaron Gordon that year.

Paolo Banchero

Jabari Smith

Mo Bamba

No. 5 pick - 27.8 percent

This is where things begin to change a little bit. This is the lowest the Rockets can go as a result of having the worst record in the league. They have 47.8 percent odds to land here while the Magic have the next-best odds at 27.8 percent.

Last year, the team selected Jalen Suggs with the fifth overall pick.

No. 6 pick - 20 percent

If the Magic's ping pong ball doesn't land in one of the top 5, the slide will end at No. 6. It's the worst pick the Magic could end up with, but the team only has the third-best odds to land the pick after the Detroit Pistons (26 percent) and Oklahoma City Thunder (25.7 percent).

If the Magic ended up picking sixth, it would be the third time in six years the team picked at No. 6. The team selected Jonathan Isaac in 2017 and Mo Bamba in 2018.

