Julius Randle Primed For Bounce-Back - But With Knicks?

The Knicks have a lot to think about when it comes to the future of Randle, who signed a four-year extension last summer.

After ending a seven-year playoff drought in the 2020-21 season, the New York Knicks took a step back in the 2021-22 campaign by posting a 37-45 record and missing the Play-In Tournament all together. A big part of that regression was the play of Julius Randle, who will be entering the first year of his four-year, $117 million deal that was signed last summer.

Randle posted averages of 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists two seasons ago, which was good enough to get him up to seventh in MVP voting. He shot 45.6 percent from the field, including a career-high 41.1 percent from 3-point range. This year, Randle's efficiency dropped to 41.1 percent from the filed, including 30.8 percent from deep.

Randle could be in for a big bounce-back season, as the DFW native was recently seen working out in his home state and looking like he's in the best shape of his career. The question is, will that bounce-back attempt be with the Knicks or with another team? Rumors about Randle potentially being moved have already started heating up.

Although the Knicks would love to see Randle get back to posting the same kind of production he did two seasons ago to elevate their team, it might be time to shake things up in order to have a higher ceiling for the future – especially since Randle's 3-point shooting in 2020-21 appears to be a major outlier compared to the rest of his career. There has also been some tension between Randle and Knicks fans last season as well that might not be soon forgotten.

New York is currently owns the No. 11 pick in the draft on June 23. Could the Knicks potentially move up in the order with Randle as the main trade piece going back to another team? The Portland Trail Blazers could be a team to keep an eye on, given that they're running out of ways to improve their roster in order to satisfy star point guard Damien Lilllard.