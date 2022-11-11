Knicks Invert a Classic Look For City Edition Uniforms

Uniting with luxury brand Kith, the New York Knicks are invoking the turn of the century for their City Edition jerseys, which will debut on Friday night.

Everything you loved from the turn of the century is coming back, so the New York Knicks decided to go back to the recent decades on an aesthetic level.

The Knicks and the rest of their NBA brethren unveiled their 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms on Thursday, with New York turning to the dark side once again. A black jersey is retained from last season's edition of the City program but the accompanying orange is now joined by blue siding reminiscent of the Knicks' uniforms and colors worn between 1998 and 2012, revering the design worn on those jerseys that took the Knicks to their most recent NBA Finals.

Another late 90s/early-aughts throwback comes in the form of the jersey lettering, with orange replacing the gray of last year's set, while the numbers likewise harken back to the lauded era. A holdover from last year's City Edition is a Nike logo backed by the "NYC" emblem, which is now blue as opposed to white.

The uniforms are made in collaboration with Kith, a New York City-based luxury brand. New York will debut the look when they battle the Detroit Pistons on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

The City Edition uniform, part of the NBA's revamped aesthetic program introduced during the 2017-18 season, often allows teams to pay tribute to, as the title implies, their city or region. Throwback elements are commonly used (the Houston Rockets' version invokes their navy/silver pinstripes of the 1990s) as are nicknames like "The Land" (Cleveland Cavaliers) and PDX (Portland Trail Blazers).

"Nike NBA City Edition uniform collection showcases the unique history and culture behind NBA teams, their cities, and their shared bond with NBA fans around the world,” Christopher Arena, the NBA's head of on-court and brand partnerships, said in an official release. City Edition uniforms are expected to be worn six times this season.

