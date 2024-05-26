Knicks Add Frontcourt Duo in Latest Mock Draft
The New York Knicks will have choices to make with back-to-back picks in the first round of next month's NBA Draft.
The Knicks may not keep the picks, but if they do, they may look to add some frontcourt depth.
In the New York Post's latest mock draft, the Knicks select G League Ignite center Tyler Smith with the No. 24 pick.
"After a solid season ended in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, the Knicks know their path could be tougher next year. Will they use both of their consecutive first-rounders or trade them to bolster their roster with veterans? If they make this pick, the teenaged Smith is raw but eventually could develop down the road into a stretch big with a useful 7-1 wingspan," writes The New York Post.
Smith could spend another year in the G League, this time in Westchester with the Knicks. He would be a long-term project, but he could help the team out down the line.
With the No. 25 overall pick, the Knicks would take someone slightly more ready in Indiana's Kel'el Ware.
"With Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitch Robinson, the Knicks don’t have a desperate need at center. And they might deal one or even both of their back-to-back first-round picks," The New York Post writes. "But they can afford to take best available if they sit pat at No. 25, and Ware would be a good choice. His verticality, mobility and budding jumper have drawn comparisons with Dallas rookie Dereck Lively, who shot up draft boards last year."
It doesn't make a lot of sense for the Knicks to use both picks. In all likelihood, one or both of these picks will be dealt to get New York some more immediate help. However, there's a chance the Knicks won't be able to trade both picks, and these are two players who could help out New York if they are still on the board by the time they are on the clock.
