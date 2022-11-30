Knicks vs. Bucks: How & Who To Watch as Scary Homestand Begins

A Wednesday visit from Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first step of a brutal homestand for the New York Knicks.

There's no place like home ... unless you're the New York Knicks.

The Knicks have wilted at Madison Square Garden this season: the 4-5 record looks mediocre enough, but New York's last win at The World's Most Famous Arena came on Nov. 12. Half of the victories tallied have come against the Association-worst Detroit Pistons, against whom the Knicks earned a 30-point win on Tuesday night in the Motor City.

Now, the Knicks not only face a back-to-back but also have to deal with a brutal four-game homestand against teams that are firmly entrenched in their respective playoff hunts. The trek begins on Wednesday night when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks pay a visit, with Dallas, Cleveland, and Atlanta to follow.

For now, the Knicks' focus lingers on the Bucks, the current Eastern Conference runner-ups who previously dealt the Knicks a 119-108 loss on Oct. 28 in Milwaukee. The Bucks have won each of their past two after a 2-4 stretch, the most recent victory being a 124-115 triumph over Dallas on Sunday night.

What: Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) at New York Knicks (10-11)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Who's Favored: MIL -6

Keep An Eye On: RJ Barrett

Is Barrett slowly starting to find a rhythm to his game? He's nowhere near the form that convinced the Knicks to bestow him a nine-figure extension, but he's averaging 20.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last four games, which includes a 19-point, 10-board showing against Portland on Friday.

Even if Barrett is upping his rebound game, Knicks critics likely won't leave him alone until he rediscovers his shooting game. Infamous for keeping younger talents on a relatively short leash, head coach Tom Thibodeau hinted that he's going to let Barrett work out his woes on the floor.

"It’s been the same all three years. He started slowly and it’s a steady climb,” Thibodeau has said. “I’m very confident in his shooting ability. (He'll) just continue to put the work in, get some easy buckets. His shooting will come along. I’m very confident about that.”

Barrett's vanished outside abilities (27 percent) have been particularly troubling, but they're also undoubtedly valuable: the Knicks are 5-3 when Barrett hits at least 37 percent of his attempts from the outside.

Buck to Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo

It already feels like an eternity ago, but the Knicks got off to a solid start at home this season, winning an early trio to leap two games over .500 before they've settled into subsequent mediocrity. The early good vibes were snuffed out by Antetokounmpo, who put the Knicks in their place with a 30-point, 14-rebound performance that fell one assist short of a triple-double.

Singling out Antetokounmpo when the Bucks come to town feels like an easy way out, but there's no denying his impact, especially as he has taken most of the Milwaukee burden with Khris Middleton missing the first quarter of the season (Middleton could potentially make his season debut in the Bucks' nationally televised showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday).

Besides, like many a superstar before him, Antetokounmpo often saves his best for matchups against the Knicks: the last meeting, his 31st against New York, was able to give him a career double-double average, putting in 22.6 points and 10 rebounds in that span.

