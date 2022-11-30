Three-troit! Knicks Jam Pistons Again, Randle Scores 36

Behind a monstrous evening from Julius Randle, the New York Knicks got back in the win column against a familiar victim.

As the last New York Knick to score at least 30 points in three straight games, Julius Randle saw Jalen Brunson doing it and decided to get in on the fun

Randle, who turned 28 on Tuesday, put in a season-best 36 points over the first three periods of a victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, throwing himself the finest birthday party possible. He sat out the fourth while reserves put the finishing touches on a rare laugher in the Knicks' favor, crushing their Motor City hosts by a 140-110 final.

The Knicks (10-11) continued their bullying of the woebegone Pistons, clinching their 11th consecutive victory in the series against Detroit. Tuesday's 30-point margin of victory also accounts for the Knicks' most lopsided triumph this season, besting their previous high mark of 24 in the home opener on Oct 21, where the Pistons (5-18) also served as the victim.

The latest Detroit demolition was a showcase for Randle, who came out firing after hoisting up a season-low nine attempts during Sunday's loss to Memphis. Randle tallied 16 points in the first quarter alone as the Knicks built an early lead, then played a vital role in staving off a Detroit resistance.

A Jalen Duren dunk gave the Pistons a brief lead, capping off a 13-4 run to open the frame after the Knicks carried over an eight-point from the first. But the Knicks closed things out on an even more dominant note, with Randle earning nine points of the 26-11 output over the last eight minutes of the half.

Randle saved the best for last: he capped off his 31-minute showing with 10 points in the third quarter, opening up the affair with a dunk over Isaiah Stewart that caused the Detroit defender to angrily shove him in response after a staredown, drawing a technical foul. From there on out, the rout was on. The Knicks won the period by a 38-21 tally and wound up leading by as much as 32 before emptying the bench.

Though Brunson's streak of 30-point games ended at three, he was one of three Knicks starters with 16, joining RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes (6-of-7 from the field). Immanuel Quickley had 15 points and four assists off the bench while Mitchell Robinson hauled in a season-high 13 rebounds. New York shot 56 percent from the field and 16 three-pointers, tying their second-best tally from the home opener.

The Pistons lost their third game in a row after a brief two-game winning streak out west. Stewart led the team with 19 points in defeat while Marvin Bagley and Bojan Bogdanovic had 13 each. They'll have one more opportunity to topple the Knicks on Jan. 15 at home.

New York has little time to rest, as they'll tip off a four-game homestand on Wednesday night against Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

