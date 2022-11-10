The New York Knicks' first visit across town did not go according to plan, failing to recover from a massive first-half deficit.

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way.

Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double from Kevin Durant leaped out to an early lead at Barclays Center and never looked back, keeping a big advantage throughout an eventual 112-85 victory. Brooklyn (5-7) improved to 3-1 in the wake of Kyrie Irving's suspension, holding opponents to under 100 points each time.

New York's road woes surfaced at an unfortunate time, as it failed to build momentum from Monday's win in Minnesota. In contrast to their historic effort against the Timberwolves, Wednesday saw the Knicks (5-6) shoot a season-low 32 percent from the field. Randle, fresh off his career-best shooting night from deep in Minneapolis, did what he could to keep the Knicks in the game during the first half, putting in a game-best 19 points over the first 24 minutes and shooting 6-of-12.

That, however, was no match for Durant's mastery, as he set up numerous opportunities throughout the evening to set up his first triple-double of the season and the 19th of his career. Including his 10-of-19 performance from the field, Durant and his compatriots shot 48 percent from the field, that number partly brought down by late garbage time efforts. Reserve Seth Curry, playing his fourth game back from an ankle injury, was particularly impressive, putting in 23 points in 23 minutes, most of that success coming from a 6-of-11 performance from three-point range.

Even with Durant's dominance leading the way, New York did itself no favors, missing out on several opportunities to get back in the game: the Knicks shot only 66 percent (17-of-26) from the free throw line and the team missed its final eight shots of the third quarter, wasting a 27-23 advantage over that 12-minute span. Their final tally of 85 points was another season-low and they continue to struggle against their crosstown rivals, having now dropped eight in a row against the artists formerly known as the New Jersey Nets. Brooklyn's lead reached as high as 35 before Vaughn removed his starters, with Durant's departure receiving a standing ovation from the appreciative Barclays Center crowd.

Held in check over the second half, Randle finished with the Knicks' lead in points with 24. Jalen Brunson scored 14 but endured a rude welcome to the metropolitan rivalry, shooting only 29 percent (4-of-14) from the field. Fellow starter Cam Reddish missed all seven of his attempts with substitutes Derrick Rose (0-of-4) and Immanuel Quickley (1-of-8) faring no better.

New York and Brooklyn will do battle again on Jan. 28.

The Knicks' first chance at redemption comes on Friday night at home when they battle the Detroit Pistons back at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.