Knicks' Career Day Goes Horribly Wrong in Dallas

Luka Donćič led the Dallas Mavericks back from the brink of oblivion, dooming the New York Knicks to their fourth consecutive loss.

Career day took a toll on the New York Knicks, who were subjected to further heartbreak at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

Behind 60 points from Luka Donćič, the Mavericks erased a nine-point deficit with just over 44 seconds remaining, forcing an extra period that eventually yielded an 126-121 victory at American Airlines Center. Dallas (19-16) extended its win streak to four and secured its first season series sweep of the Knicks since the 2015-16 season. Conversely, the Knicks (18-17) have lost four in a row, now trapped in their longest losing streak of the season.

With Jalen Brunson missing his North Texas homecoming and a finger laceration limiting RJ Barrett to a mere 96 seconds of action, several unexpected heroes set new personal bests for the Knicks: Quentin Grimes had 33 points, Immanuel Quickley dished out 14 assists, and Miles McBride played 46 minutes. Remaining headliner Julius Randle earned a 29-point, 18-rebound double-double (setting a season-high in the latter category) while fellow starter Mitchell Robinson had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a similar effort.

All that and more seemed to set the Knicks up for victory as they held a 110-101 lead with 44 seconds remaining. But Donćič antics, including a missed free throw-turned-rebound that led to his tying jumper with just over a second remaining in regulation, sent American Airlines Center into a frenzy, pacing not only an improbable victory but one of the most dominant efforts in the NBA this season: Donćič ended his evening with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Knicks' three-game Texas tour continues on Thursday when they move on to San Antonio to battle the Spurs (8 p.m. ET, MSG)

