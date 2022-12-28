BREAKING: Jalen Brunson OUT For Knicks' Visit to Dallas

Jalen Brunson's first missed game of the season comes at an ironic time, as the New York Knicks visit his original NBA employers.

The New York Knicks announced that Jalen Brunson will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV) with a hip injury. The ailment was sustained in the latter stages of the Knicks' Sunday loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brunson will thus miss his first game of the season and it couldn't come at a more ironic time: the Knicks (18-16) are visiting North Texas for the first time since Brunson inked a four-year, $104 million deal with the team over the summer. The Villanova alum originally joined the Mavericks as a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and played four seasons in Dallas, notably coming up big on their run to the Western Conference Finals last season.

With Brunson out, it's likely the Knicks will turn to Immanuel Quickley to make his second start in four games. Quickley, who has likewise appeared in all 34 games for the Knicks so far this season, previously stepped in for the injured Quentin Grimes during last Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. The third-year man has appeared to have rediscovered his shooting touch, sinking 62 percent of his attempts from the field over his last four games. Head coach Tom Thibodeau might also be ready to bestow some minutes back to the exiled Derrick Rose, who played eight minutes with Grimes out on Wednesday.

Brunson joins Obi Toppin on the Knicks' injury list, the latter set to miss his 10th consecutive game with a leg fracture.

