Knicks vs. Pacers Game 2 Preview: How, Who to Watch
Eight New York Knicks inching closer toward hoops heaven. Mitchell Robinson went down again and then there were seven.
The Knicks have been dealt yet another sizable medical blow as they continue their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers, as Robinson will miss at least the next six week with a stress injury in the ankle that has bothered him all year. New York hardly has any time to recover, as they'll return to action against Indiana intent on taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven before things shift to Indianapolis.
Officiating controversies and Jalen Brunson heroics once again ruled the day for the Knicks in Game 1, as they escaped from New York with a 121-117 victory. Indiana took umbrage with several late calls (including a moving screen against leading scorer Myles Turner that killed off a potential game-winning possession) but that was hardly enough to bust Brunson's mastery, as the point guard joined elite company with his fourth consecutive game of at least 40 points (joining Jerry West, Michael Jordan, and fellow Knick Bernard King).
With a win tonight, the Knicks will have a 2-0 series lead in a round beyond the opener for the first time since they swept Atlanta en route to the 1999 Finals in part two.
What: Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks, Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 (Knicks lead series 1-0)
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
When/Watch: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Who's Favored: NYK -5.5
Keep An Eye On: Jalen Brunson
Injuries, bad calls, even acts of the basketball gods will ultimately mean nothing if Brunson keeps up his actively torrid pace. The point guard, of course, cares about the main portions of the scoreboard, namely the "home" and "visitor" columns. With te Knicks poised to offer a heavier reliance on their outside game in the wake of Robinson's loss and perhaps avoiding the paint a bit if the refs adhere to the Pacers' complaints, Brunson has another major opportunity to push momentum to the Eastern Seaboard.
Pacer to Watch: Obi Toppin
Is/was Obi Toppin the ultimate difference-maker for the Knicks? Definitely not, and the Knicks rightfully traded him, as they could no longer afford to help write his redemption story. There's no denying, though, that they could use Toppin at the time like this, especially after he stepped up for a hobbled Julius Randle in last postseason's go-around. With a dozen in Monday's opener (two coming on a showstopping dunk), Toppin has now reached double-figures in each of his past five games. With depth becoming a bigger storyline, it stands to reason that the hype around Toppin's homecoming will likewise inflate.
They Said It
“It’s pretty cool seeing a guy who you thought you probably wouldn’t be teammates with, let alone friends with, is now one of your best friends, and he’s hitting clutch shots. It’s a real cool sight to see, but knowing him and his mindset, he forgot about it once he woke up.”-Jalen Brunson on Donte DiVincenzo (h/t Mike Vaccaro, New York Post)
Prediction
The Knicks have overcome countess injury woes throughout this season and it's not like Robinson was the ultimate factor between a win or loss. Having said that, the Knicks lose a good deal of aggression and physicality with Robinson out and even more scrutiny on officiating will force them to be on their best behavior. There's no reason to believe that they shouldn't be able to win this series ... but Wednesday still feels like a little too much to ask for in the wake of what has transpired.
Pacers 116, Knicks 107
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!