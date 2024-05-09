Knicks Injuries: OG Anunoby OUT For Rest of Game 2 vs Pacers
It's been a painful Wednesday night for the New York Knicks.
Forced to go the entire second period of the Eastern Conference Semifinals' second game against the Indiana Pacers without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have now lost his fellow starter OG Anunoby, who will miss the rest of Wednesday's game with a sore left hamstring, as announced by the team. Anunoby fled to the locker room in the final stages of the third quarter.
Though Brunson returned to guide the Knicks on a thrilling third period that saw them erase a double-figure deficit, Anunoby managed to help them keep pace while the point guard was in the locker room. Anunoby ends the game with a Knicks-best 28 points, all but six coming in the first half.
Little more needs to be said about Anunoby's impact since he came over from the Toronto Raptors in a late December trade. Including postseason, the Knicks won a 25-5 record and have yet to lose consecutive games when he dresses.
