Ho, Ho, Oh No! Knicks Lose Brunson and Big Lead in Holiday Horror Show

Jalen Brunson made an early trip to the locker room as the New York Knicks watched an early double-figure lead completely evaporate on Sunday.

No matter what sort of deeds New York Knicks fans committed this year, they probably deserved better than the naughty list special bestowed to them in their most recent Christmas Day excursion.

New York jumped out to an early lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the teams' 13th holiday get-together, but the advantage that summitted had completely disappeared by the fourth quarter, which saw the visitors build a 119-112 final.

In addition to enduring their third consecutive loss, the Knicks (18-16) lost Jalen Brunson early, forced to medically evacuate the collapse with a hip injury in the fourth quarter. He was last seen exiting to the Knicks' locker room in the latter stages.

Philadelphia (20-12) earned its eighth consecutive victory, which is tied with Brooklyn for the longest active streak in the Association. Joel Embiid led the way with 35 points while James Harden had a 29-point, 13-assist double-double to go with four steals.

The Knicks will engage in a family union in the first game of their post-Christmas slate on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV): not only do several former Knicks reside on the Dallas Mavericks, but it will also mark the first visit to Dallas for Brunson as a member of the Knicks after he signed a $104 million deal in New York last offseason.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

