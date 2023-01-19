Mitchell Robinson Injury: Knicks Lose Center For 3 Weeks

The New York Knicks' interior situation suffered a bit of a blow this week, as it'll have to make do without Mitchell Robinson.

The New York Knicks announced that center Mitchell Robinson underwent a successful procedure to repair a fractured right thumb. He is out for at least three weeks, at which point he will be re-evaluated.

Robinson, 24, sustained the injury during Wednesday's wire-to-wire loss to the Washington Wizards.

New York's first game in this stretch without Robinson will come on Friday night when it faces the Atlanta Hawks on the road (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.