Knicks' Jalen Brunson Suffers Foot Injury
The New York Knicks suffered a massive blow to their lineup in Game 2 of the semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. During the second quarter at Madison Square Garden, guard Jalen Brunson left with a right foot injury and was deemed questionable to return.
Brunson has been the heart and soul of the Knicks lineup throughout the season and has everyone believing this team is a contender in the second round of the postseason. With a one-game lead over the Pacers heading into Game 2, New York looked to keep momentum alive as they took a commanding lead on the series.
The 27 year old scored more than 40 points in four of his last five playoff games, with the non-40-point game ending at 39 points. Without him, the team will lean on Josh Hart as their leader at the guard position.
New York is now without Brunson and Mitchell Robinson, who is set to miss six to eight weeks with an injury. The Knicks have already known that they'll be missing Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic for the remainder of the season.
[[UPDATE: 9:25 p.m. ET]]: Brunson took to the floor during the late stages of halftime to shoot free throws, much to the delight of the MSG crowd. Brunson was part of the Knicks' starting five to open the second half.
