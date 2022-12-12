BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Leaves Knicks' Sunday Tilt With Kings, Doubtful to Return

Brunson went back to the locker room with the New York Knicks holding a big lead.

Jalen Brunson once again left for Madison Square Garden's locker room before the final buzzer on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Brunson sustained an apparent ailment while defending Davion Mitchell. When the latter drove into the lane for two, he landed awkwardly on Brunson's ankle, causing the Knicks' point guard to fall to the MSG hardwood in pain. Brunson was immediately dispatched to the Knicks' locker room, walking with a noticeable limp.

While the Knicks have maintained a healthy lead over the Kings throughout Sunday's game, it's been a bit of a painful endeavor: on a second quarter possession, Brunson fell down hard on his hip while driving for two against Keegan Murray. Mitchell Robinson was likewise playing a limp during second half action, though he has remained in the ball game. The Knicks (13-13) also lost Julius Randle when the latter argued with officials about a lack of a foul call during the late stages of third quarter play.

Brunson previously left prior MSG showings against Milwaukee (Nov. 30) and Dallas (Dec. 3) with apparent injuries but returned each time. Sunday was serving as a return to form for the Knicks' nine-figure man, at least from a shooting perspective: shooting only 32 percent over his first four December games, Brunson was 7-of-14 from the field and earned 18 points to go with three assists and rebounds each and two steals (as well as a season-worst five turnovers).

The Knicks lead Sacramento 107-91 with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

[[UPDATE: 8:25 p.m. ET]]: The Knicks have officially diagnosed Brunson with a "sore right foot" and labeled him doubtful to return.

