Jalen Brunson Injury: Have Knicks Avoided the Worst?

The New York Knicks keep on winning.

In the crowded middle class of the NBA's Eastern Conference, the Knicks (14-13) are riding relatively high amongst the mass of mediocrity: they've won four in a row, having a winning record for the first time in nearly a month, and have held their own against elite competition.

This being modern Knicks basketball, fans and observers have perhaps wondered when the other sneaker would drop. It appeared to land on Sunday evening when Jalen Brunson endured a painful ending to the weekend against the Sacramento Kings: the Knicks' $104 million point guard fell to his hip after a first half offensive encounter before an attempt to preserve a healthy New York lead ended in Davion Mitchell landing on his ankle. Brunson went to the locker room with just over nine minutes remaining in the 112-99 win and did not return.

The bittersweet aftermath saw head coach Tom Thibodeau refer to the injury as a sprained ankle, but the metropolitan boss appeared to change his tune as his team prepared for a Wednesday night battle with the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN). Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, Thibodeau said that Brunson instead sustained a more minor "foot contusion." and the team has since labeled Brunson "questionable" on the official injury report for Wednesday, the first half of a United Center-based doubleheader.

WebMD labels contusions as "bigger bruises" that "may be tender or hurt badly." Early exits have been somewhat alarmingly common for Brunson in the early stages of his Knicks career, though he did return to prior contests after brief locker room visits. It'd perhaps be no surprise to see Brunson sit for at least one of the Chicago games, as the Knicks also face a Friday rematch against the Bulls (11-15). The fact that Brunson has immediately been labeled questionable suggests that the injury is not something that will keep him out of commission for long.

Brunson has proven to be durable throughout his NBA career: he is one of five Knicks to partake in all 27 games thus far this season and miss only seven total in his last two with the Dallas Mavericks.

Immanuel Quickley is likely first in line to take over the minutes that Brunson potentially vacates with defensive asset Miles McBride also poised for bigger duties. Eyes will likewise linger on Derrick Rose, who has fallen out of Thibodeau's latest attempt at a nine-man rotation but could return in time for the return to the site of his NBA heyday.

In other Knicks medical affairs, Obi Toppin (fibula) is still out while Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) was upgraded to doubtful.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

