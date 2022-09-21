'Forever!' Knicks' Jalen Brunson Proposes to Girlfriend Ali Marks

One of the newest New York Knicks proposed to Marks at the site of his hardwood origins.

The New York Knicks' prized offseason acquisition made a big transaction of his own this week, revealing that he's come to an agreement on a lifetime deal.

Brunson successfully proposed to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks, popping the question in Adlai E. Stevenson High School's gymnasium shortly after Brunson was inducted into the Lincolnshire, IL establishment's athletic Hall of Fame (which also includes Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings). One of the new Knicks, Brunson commemorated the moment on Instagram, captioning a kiss between him and Marks "Forever."

Current NBA competition Donovan Mitchell, Reggie Bullock are among the well-wishers offering congratulations in the comments, as are several of Brunson Villanova University teammates. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who hosted Brunson's first four NBA seasons, also arrives, remarking that he "predicted" their union.

Marks, a physical therapist, offered a greater scope of the moment on her own account, revealing that Brunson proposed to her at midcourt of their shared alma mater, where she met the future collegiate national champion and appeared on the Patriots' cheerleading squad. Brunson guided the team to a state title in his senior season in 2015 before joining up with the Wildcats.

Marks was by Brunson's side after he was introduced as the latest potential savior of Knicks basketball, inking a $104 million deal after four seasons with the Mavericks. The two have been together throughout the course of his NBA journey, which began as the 33rd pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

