Skip to main content

Knicks Tampering Charges? 'Not My Job to Determine,' Says Mavs Owner Mark Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks owner let everyone know how he feels about how the New York Knicks handled the Jalen Brunson situation.

Whether the New York Knicks tampered with Jalen Brunson before free agency or not, it might not have mattered either way, as Brunson seemed determined to join the team he grew up loving as soon as he possibly could. However, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban still feels a certain way about how the Knicks conducted business with Brunson.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Cuban addressed concerns about the Knicks' potential tampering when it came to the reported arrival of Brunson, who officially signed his nine-figure contract on Tuesday. The prized free agent acquisition is set to take Manhattan after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Mavericks, which concluded with a postseason showcase that saw him put up career-bests in nearly every major statistical category.

Though Brunson's new contract has yet to be officially announced by the team, New York appeared to be his destination from the moment he burst onto the national scene with a breakout performance in the Western Conference quarterfinals. Knicks management, including William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley, were on hand for Dallas playoff games and the team also hired Brunson's father Rick as an assistant coach.

When asked by hosts Eddie Johnson and Justin Termine if the Knicks "did anything wrong" when it came to luring Brunson, Cuban brandished a sarcastic smile.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1368613336-594x594
Play

How Mavs Could Trade for Bogdanovic & Conley in Jazz's Mitchell Aftermath

The Dallas Mavericks' offseason has been quiet since they traded for Christian Wood a week before the NBA Draft, but that could change if the Utah Jazz trade superstar guard Donovan Mitchell.

By Dalton Trigg42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

Jazz Change Tune: Should Mavs Trade for Donovan Mitchell?

What does Utah really want? What does Mitchell really want? The Mavs and the rest of the NBA, await the answers.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks
Play

Official: Jalen Brunson Signs with Knicks; No Sign & Trade for Mavs

The Mavericks will not be getting a sign-and-trade done with the Knicks involving Jalen Brunson.

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
2 hours ago

"No, they were perfect. I saw nothing wrong at all," Cuban said, his voice raising with a tongue-in-cheek shrug. "That's just the business, that's just the way it works ... that's not my job to determine. That's up to the NBA. It is what it is, it's done."

To Cuban's credit, he did wish Brunson well and hinted that the Knicks were getting a high-character point guard in addition to the one creating the type of on-court noise generated during the Mavericks' run to the Western Conference Finals. Brunson averaged 21.6 points over 18 playoff games, besting his seasonal career-best of 16.8 earned during the most recent campaign.

"I wish Jalen the best. He's a great guy," Cuban said of his second-round pick from the 2018 draft. "I mean, it'd be one thing if I didn't like him, you know, and I thought he was just a jerk. But he's really, really a good, good, good guy with a heart of gold. So I wish him nothing but the best." 

gettyimages-1368613336-594x594
News

How Mavs Could Trade for Bogdanovic & Conley in Jazz's Mitchell Aftermath

By Dalton Trigg42 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Jazz Change Tune: Should Mavs Trade for Donovan Mitchell?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks
News

Official: Jalen Brunson Signs with Knicks; No Sign & Trade for Mavs

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
Clarkson
News

Could Mavs Add 2 Key Pieces with This Jazz Trade?

By DW Schabbing9 hours ago
USATSI_18685812_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs vs. Suns Summer League GAMEDAY: Jaden Hardy Bounce Back?

By Bri Amaranthus10 hours ago
gettyimages-1241850301-594x594
News

Growing Pains: Mavs, Hardy Fall Short in Summer League Loss to Jazz

By Dalton Trigg19 hours ago
gettyimages-1399489278-594x594
News

'Let's See What They Do': Doncic Wanting More From Mavs Front Office?

By Dalton TriggJul 11, 2022
smith jr luka
News

Mavs EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Among Teams Invited to Dennis Smith Jr. Private Vegas Workout

By DW SchabbingJul 11, 2022