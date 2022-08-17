Skip to main content

Save the Dates! New York Knicks' 2022-23 Schedule Unveiled

The Jalen Brunson era begins Oct. 19 in Memphis.

The New York Knicks went back to the (potential) future to unveil their 2022-23 regular season schedule, enlisting young star Obi Toppin to partake in the reveal video.

The full schedule is available to view below:

2022-23 Schedule

With Toppin depicted waking up at 3 a.m., the Knicks' schedule is revealed in the style of a 1990s infomercial watched by the sleepy third-year veteran. As previously reported, the Knicks will open their campaign on Oct. 19 against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, a contest that's slated to be part of ESPN's early 2022-23 coverage. Also confirmed is the Knicks' return to the NBA's traditional Christmas Day slate, as Madison Square Garden hosts the Philadelphia 76ers. It'll be the 13th Christmas matchup between New York and Philadelphia, expanding a league record. The Sixers prevailed in the last meeting in 2017 by a 105-98 final. 

New York's home opener comes two nights when later when the Detroit Pistons come to visit. 

Brunson's anticipated reunion with the Dallas Mavericks serves as the Knicks' first post-Christmas contest, as he'll face his former employers at American Airlines Center on Dec. 27. Another reunion lands on March 11 when the Knicks face Isaiah Hartenstein's former comrades, the Los Angeles Clippers. That latter game is part of a four-game west coast swing for the Knicks (going through Sacramento, both Los Angeles squads, and Portland between March 9-14) with the other coming on November 15-21 (Utah, Denver, Golden State, Phoenix, Oklahoma City). 

The first games of that latter trip will potentially feature Donovan Mitchell no matter what: the four-time All-Star and Empire State native has been the subject of many a trade rumor in New York but currently remains employed with the Utah Jazz. Should there be a reunion, the NBA and its television partners are well prepared, as the visit to Vivint Arena will be nationally televised by TNT. Each of the Knicks' TNT appearances will come against Western Conference competition, the other pair being home games against Golden State (Dec. 20) and the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 31). 

New York will have one prime time again on broadcast television this year, as their Saturday late afternoon showdown with the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 28 will be shown on ABC. Other ESPN appearances include another Nets game in Brooklyn (Nov. 9), at Golden State (Nov. 18), Atlanta (Dec. 7), a Christmas rematch against Philadelphia (Feb. 5), at Boston (March 5), and at the Lakers (March 12).

