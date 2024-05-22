All Knicks

Knicks Named Landing Spot for Devin Booker

If the Phoenix Suns push for a rebuild, the New York Knicks could trade for Devin Booker.

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) walks back to the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The Phoenix Suns are close to imploding after failing to win a single playoff game this year despite mortgaging their future to team Devin Booker up with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

In order to get some picks back, it may require them to have a fire sale. If that happens, the New York Knicks could be a prime destination for any of Phoenix's stars, including Booker.

"Booker is one of the two or three best shooting guards in the league. His scoring prowess and prototypical wing's frame would take tons of attention away from Brunson and have opposing defenses under constant attack," Bleacher Report writes.

A backcourt between Booker and Jalen Brunson would rival some of the best in the league, but it would cost the Knicks a pretty penny. The Knicks would have to sacrifice a boatload of future first-round picks, but they already have two from this year that they could send to the Suns.

They would also have to trade some top players, likely Julius Randle to start. The Knicks would also have to send some other key role players in a trade, like Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson or Bojan Bogdanovic.

It's a costly move, but this is the time for the Knicks to push their chips in, and if you are going to go all in, you might as well get one of the league's best players to the Big Apple.

Jeremy Brener

