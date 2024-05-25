All Knicks

Knicks Named Landing Spot for Pacers Sharp-Shooter

The New York Knicks could add a player who just beat them in the NBA Playoffs from the Indiana Pacers.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 3, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
If the New York Knicks are going to go star hunting this offseason, they will also need to find veterans willing to take on a minimum salary.

Bleacher Report suggests the idea that Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott could sign with the Knicks in free agency this summer.

"A reliable movement shooter like Doug McDermott could be a need-filler, then, not to mention a really smart way of filling a roster spot. Get him to New York, and you know what you're going to get: lights-out long-range shooting and a commitment to his role that will rarely (if ever) allow him to stray outside of his lane," Bleacher Report writes.

McDermott, 32, hasn't played a whole lot since his midseason trade from the San Antonio Spurs to the Pacers. He's averaging just 4.2 points in 18 regular-season appearances. In the playoffs, McDermott has really only appeared in garbage time, though he played 12 minutes in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics after an injury to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Even though McDermott's numbers aren't glowing, he can be a solid veteran piece for a contender for the rest of his career. He's a floor spacer, making him a good fit next to Jalen Brunson, and he can hit 3-pointers, which is never a bad thing in the NBA.

McDermott played 55 games for the Knicks in 2017-18, averaging 7.2 points per game before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal that brought Emmanuel Mudiay to New York.

Ultimately, McDermott may not be "Doug McBuckets" anymore, but he can still be a solid contributor for the Knicks if he were to sign in free agency this summer.

Jeremy Brener

