Bucked Up: Knicks Wilt at Garden Again

The New York Knicks couldn't handle a steady of Giannis Antetokounmpo's antics and dropped their fourth consecutive home game.

Halloween has long passed but the New York Knicks are operating a haunted house.

Though the Knicks survived an early Jalen Brunson injury scare against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, they were unable to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from a 37-point, 13-rebound double-double. They were able to force Antetokounmpo to foul out but Grayson Allen's game-winning triple with just over 30 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Bucks a permanent lead in what became a 109-103 final.

With the loss, the Knicks (10-12) were unable to create their first winning streak since Nov. 15-16 and also dropped their fourth consecutive game at Madison Square Garden.

Wasted in the valiant effort against the current No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference was a strong shooting night for RJ Barrett, who shot 53 percent (8-of-15) from the field, his best effort at MSG since the last win on Nov. 11 against Detroit. Alas, the good vibes created by the struggling Barrett will likely be forgotten after he tried to follow up Allen's tiebreaker with a rushed triple attempt of his own, commencing the Bucks' finishing touches at the foul line.

Mitchell Robinson also pulled down a season-best 20 rebounds in defeat, one short of tying his career-best (though the 11 offensive boards he pulled down were enough for a personal record). New York fell to 0-2 against the Bucks (15-5) this season, with one final meeting scheduled for Jan. 9 in Milwaukee.

The Knicks' homestand continues on Saturday when the Dallas Mavericks come by for an early matinee (12:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

