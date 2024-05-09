Knicks vs Pacers Halftime Thoughts: OG Anunoby Keeps Building
Fifty-four years after Willis Reed surprisingly walked out of Madison Square Garden's tunnel, the New York Knicks are certainly hoping that Jalen Brunson will pay homage
Brunson left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the early stages of the second quarter with a sore right foot and could presumably only watch as his Knicks fell behind 73-63 to the Indiana Pacers at halftime at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks' star point guard has been labeled questionable to return.
Knicks (63)
- Points: OG Anunoby (22)
- Assists: Donte DiVincenzo/Josh Hart/Isaiah Hartenstein (3)
- Rebounds: Josh Hart (8)
Pacers (73)
- Points: Tyrese Haliburton (22)
- Assists: T.J. McConnell (9)
- Rebounds: Pascal Siakam/Myles Turner (6)
The Last OG
As the Knicks' primary men continue to vanish Thanos snap-style, Anunoby is turning himself into a Swiss Army Knick: with Mitchell Robinson out, Anunoby got things started in the interior and then went to work on the outside. The Knicks could obviously use some help on the defensive front, but there's no denying that Anunoby's scoring is keeping New York in the game this time around.
Pressure Drop
Has Brunson's injury ... helped the Knicks? It might be if their ragtag group of remainders has anything to say about it: with Burnson out until further notice, Tyrese Haliburton firing on all cylinders, and holding a double-figure lead at halftime, the potential comeback has all the makings of a backbreaker before the series shifts venues. Indiana is also completing one of the essential tasks: winning the rebounding battle. The Knicks are 4-13 in the rare cases they've lost the board blows and they're currently at minus-three 24 minutes in.
Burks' Work?
There's no denying it anymore: it's time for the Knicks to end Alec Burks' exile, especially if Brunson is unable to carry on. It's quite clear that this one will be decided from deep and that was one of the reasons why a Burks reunion was deemed so necessary at deadline season. No one's going to argue that Burks is putting the ultimate "V" in MVP, but expanding the rotation immediately could be the best way to give the Knicks a fighting chance.
