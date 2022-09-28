Knicks Decline Comment on Rick Brunson Conduct Allegations

New York Knicks management has not commented on the end of the elder Brunson's time in Minnesota.

Per The Athletic, New York Knicks management has declined comment on allegations surrounding assistant coach Rick Brunson, whose time in Minnesota ended with allegations of improper conduct toward women.

Brunson's resignation from Minnesota, where he worked under current Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, led to a three-season absence from the NBA before making his return with the Knicks in June. Thibodeau was most deflective about Brunson's hire when making his first public comments of the 2022-23 season.

"I would just say in general, our organization is going to vet everyone. That’s a normal protocol now,” Thibodeau said when asked about the process that brought Brunson in. “But I’m not sure exactly of everything that was done, but I know whenever they hire anyone, they’re gonna vet them.”

Thibodeau encouraged inquirers to speak to team president Leon Rose, who previously served as Brunson's agent during a nine-year playing career that included 69 regular season appearances with the Knicks between 1999 and 2001. The Athletic has claimed plans to ask Rose about the Brunson hire but such requests to the team have been denied. During his NBA departure, Brunson served as the head coach at Camden High School in New Jersey.

Brunson previously faced sexual assault charges while working with another Thibodeau regime in Chicago but was acquitted of all charges, the state being "unable to meet the burden of proof required." His hire drew headlines because of the Knicks' pursuit of his son Jalen, who later inked a $104 million deal with the team. The connection drew allegations of tampering, with an investigation ongoing.

