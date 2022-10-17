Knicks Tickets, Experience Among NBA's Most Expensive

Heading over to Madison Square Garden to take in a New York Knicks game will leave a sizable nick in your wallet.

Attending a New York Knicks game might well require one of the big contracts the team bestowed to RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and others this offseason.

According to a study from Bookies.com, a group of four will shell out an average of $669.52 at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, by far the NBA's second-most expensive bill, behind only an experience at the defending champion Golden State Warriors' Chase Center abode in San Francisco.

MSG expenses, which factor in the cheapest ticket (decided through December and January home games and factoring only official ticket sources rather than the secondary market), lot parking, two beers, two sodas, and four hot dogs. The Knicks wind up topping all teams in hot dog prices ($9 each) while ranking among the top three in all other categories. Research remarks that both the Knicks and their New York City counterparts in Brooklyn "advised skipping a car entirely, instead relying on public transportation, which is widely available and considerably cheaper." To that end, the Knicks ($43.28) ranked third in parking prices behind Brooklyn ($57.50) and the Boston Celtics ($54).

Overall, the Knicks' lofty bills more than double the NBA's average night out ($288.38) and beat out the third-place Los Angeles Lakers and Crypto.com Arena ($519.03) by over $150. The Indiana Pacers and Gainbridge Fieldhouse round out the list at $147.80.

Will Knicks fans get more bang for their buck this time around? There's certainly hope and potential on the horizon with Barrett, Brunson, and Robinson locked up for the immediate future and many feel that the Knicks should at least be able to compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament. It might take a little more, however, for the Knicks to truly justify their massive price hikes partly brought upon by their metropolitan settings.

Of the 10 teams above the NBA's average fan spending, only the Knicks, Nets, and Minnesota Timberwolves are the only representatives that have not visited the NBA Finals in the past decade.

New York's first home game lands on Oct. 21, when the Knicks welcome in the Detroit Pistons.

