Mavericks Do It the Hardaway, Knock Knicks in Second Half

Jalen Brunson's former employers used the services of a former New York Knick to doom their hosts to yet another defeat at Madison Square Garden.

Someone named Tim Hardaway went wild at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. Alas for the hosting New York Knicks, Patrick Ewing had a Georgetown game to attend to, one staged at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., a four-plus hour drive from Manhattan.

Tim Hardaway Jr., the son of one of the Knicks' most dangerous turn-of-the-century enemies, sank eight three-pointers, five alone during a fateful third quarter for the Dallas Mavericks. The former Knick earned a season-high 28 points, alongside 30 for the NBA's leading scorer Luka Dončić. while helping the Mavericks to a 121-100 victory.

The third period saw Dallas (11-11) outscore the Knicks by a 41-15 margin in the third period, rendering a metropolitan first-half lead that reached as high as 15 forgotten. Donćić was held in check during the early portions, missing five of his first seven while Julius Randle opened with 14 points in the first quarter, which ended with a 12-point Knicks lead despite another early visit to the locker room for Jalen Brunson.

But Dončić recovered well enough to not only finish with a positive shooting afternoon (11-of-21) but to earn his third consecutive 30-point game. He also partook in Dallas' assault from deep, as the 61 attempts the Mavericks took set a record for a Knicks opponent, breaking the previous high of 59 set by Houston in April 2019.

New York (10-13) dropped its fifth in a row at MSG, which hosted the first showdown between Brunson and his original NBA employers since he signed a $104 million contract with the Knicks over the summer.

The Knicks have no time to rest, as former offseason target Donovan Mitchell will bring his Cleveland Cavaliers in for a visit on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.